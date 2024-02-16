Pitch dark Vaigai South Bank Road poses risk to motorists

February 16, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Madurai

Vaigai South Bank Road stretch between Viraghanoor junction and Kuruvikkaran Salai remains pitch dark at night. Madurai Corporation has not put up street lights for some 4 km.

The road was newly-laid spending crores of rupees to decongest traffic on the narrow Kamarajar Salai. A few years back, Madurai city police popularised this stretch of road and encouraged people to use it to reach Uthangudi-Kappalur Ring Road when the newly-laid South Bank Road saw fewer vehicles plying on it.

Consequently, this stretch of road has become the preferred road for all vehicles, from bikes to cars to trucks, from northern parts of Madurai to reach the Ring Road and vice-versa.

However, lack of street lights makes this road unsafe, particularly at night. Realising the risk involved for users of the road, Madurai city police recently brought back a check-post on the Vaigai South Bank Road at Obulapadithurai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The long stretch of four-way road provides a faster track. The median makes the road safer despite fast moving vehicles due to access control features.

Even an opening provided for taking right turn from the bank road to New Teppakulam Colony road and vice versa remains closed using barricades by the Madurai City Traffic police.

The access-controlled road has come in handy for the city police to use this road for VIP movement. The convoy of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was taken through this road in the past.

The Chief Minister’s convoy also uses this road whenever he comes to Madurai. “At least on three occasions, the district administration has spent a few lakhs on installing temporary street lights whenever the Chief Minister comes to the city at night as part of security arrangements,” recalled a police officer.

Even if the same amount of funds had been spent, the Corporation could have installed permanent street lights, the police say.

With elections round the corner, street lights will spare the officials for further spending on temporary lighting arrangements during VIP’s election campaign.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.