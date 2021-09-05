Pistol with four rounds seized in Madurai

Madurai City police have seized lethal weapons, including a pistol with four live rounds, in two separate incidents since Friday.

In the first incident, a team of police from Avaniapuram raided a shed on Semboorani Road and found two youths - M. Manicka Vijay, 19, and M. Arusami, 18, - in possession of two swords and two knives. In the other incident, the police who were checking vehicles on Thathaneri Main Road on Saturday intercepted a two-wheeler and found a country-made pistol with four live rounds in possession of the rider, S. Mathan, 46.

The police said Mathan was an accused in murder and ganja peddling cases registered under Subramaniapuram police station limits. The police have registered cases under Arms Act and were investigating.

Two killed in accident

Two passengers, including a 14-year-old girl, Diyasri of Kalluthu, were killed and six others injured when a cargo van carrying a group of people dashed against a roadside tree near Uthapanaickanur on Saturday. The other deceased was S. Thangammal, 50.

Police said that they were proceeding from Kalluthu to a marriage hall to attend a function in the cargo van. The driver, S. Jeyaprakash, 27, lost control of the speeding vehicle which hit a tamarind tree. Six persons, including Diyasri’s sister Sabitha and her mother Vasanthapriya, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Government Hospital in Usilampatti.

One killed in drunken brawl

In a drunken brawl, a 23-year-old youth, K. Maheswaran of Kadaladi, was killed and another seriously injured, in a house at Mela Anuppanadi on Saturday.

Police said that the friends were drinking at the house of Maheswaran when he along with M. Mareeswaran of Kadaladi teased T. Ajith Pandi of Tiruchuli. After a quarrel, Ajith Pandi crushed the heads of both the victims with a boulder. The condition of Mareeswaran continues to be serious. Ajith Pandi was arrested.