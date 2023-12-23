GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pistol seized from devotee from Madhya Pradesh at Bagavathy Amman Temple in Kanniyakumari district

December 23, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Srikrishna L 2193

A licensed pistol was seized from a person, who identified himself as Niranjan Patel (44) from Madhya Pradesh, while he entered the famous Sri Bagavathi Amman Temple in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday. Police said that the devotee claimed that he had license and hence carried with him during travel.

However, when the police insisted that he cannot carry the weapon inside the shrine and directed him to deposit with them, he readily obliged, they said. As per the custom, male devotees entering the shrine have to remove their shirts. During the check with metal detector, the police spotted the object.

On information, senior police officers arrived at the spot and interrogated the devotee. A senior officer said that the probe revealed that the devotee was a close relative of a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Meanwhile, Hindu Munnani functionaries in the district demanded the temple administration to install a proper metal detector frame at the entrance and enhance security measures. With large number of devotees arriving here at the shrine, the strength of the personnel too should be increased, they added.

