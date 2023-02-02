Pirate attack on fishermen: MLA seeks PM’s intervention

February 02, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take action on the issue of attack on Kanniyakumari fishermen allegedly by Iranian pirates when they were engaged in deep sea fishing near Saudi Arabia on January 22, said MLA N. Thalavai Sundaram (AIADMK) here on Thursday.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, a copy of which was released to the media, Mr. Sundaram said though the fishermen were frequently attacked by the Iranian pirates, the Saudi Arabian government had not taken any tangible action, according to the fishermen and their families.

In the latest pirate attack, Rajesh Kumar of Rajakkamangalamthurai, who set out for fishing along with four other fishermen from Khatip harbour, was seriously injured.

The pirates opened fire at the fishermen and robbed them of their mobile phones, GPS and other gadgets, and money. According to the fishermen, the pirates in the region often targeted Indian fishermen.

Since no action was taken by the Saudi Arabian government or the boat owners, the Prime Minister should intervene, Mr. Sundaram said, adding the families of the fishermen working in the Gulf countries were in constant fear.