Pipelines set right at Kalaignar Centenary Library

Published - May 23, 2024 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials showing the new setup which will facilitate rainwater to be taken outside the building at the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Last Sunday, when heavy rain lashed Madurai, rainwater entered the ground floor of Kalaignar Centenary Library due to a fault in the pipeline that drained rainwater collected on the roof.

PWD officials said water entered the differently abled section and the art gallery.

Pipes fitted along the walls to bring water from the roof to the ground floor caused the problem. The water was flowing from the pipeline into a collection pit built inside the building on the ground floor. From the collection pit, the water would be carried through another pipeline.

Waste such as polythene bags, plastic food wrappers and thermocol blocked the pipe and it resulted in rainwater flooding the ground floor.

The officials said the blockage in the pipes was cleared to drain the rainwater. But the functioning of the library was never affected. To prevent recurrence of this nature, the collection pit inside the building has been closed and now a connecting pipeline would take the water outside the building.

