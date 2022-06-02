Pipelines being laid for gas distribution

RAMANATHAPURAM

Laying of pipelines for gas distribution in Ramanathapuram and Keelakarai has begun and experts from the AG & P Pratham have launched 3 CNG (compressed natural gas) stations here.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the company has proposed to supply 24x7 natural gas here by establishing gas grids in Pattinamkattan and Rameswaram, which would help achieve 15000 PNG (piped natural gas) registrations by March 2023.

The work has started from the CGS plant at Valuthoor to Kumariyakovil. It would provide continuous CNG/PNG supply to domestic customers and company owned and company operated gas filling station to come up at Kuyavankudi.

With regard to Ramanathapuram, the Regional Head E Poomari said that the CNG supply would reduce the expenditure at least by 50 % on the household expenditure. The project is safe, secure and help have a cleaner environment. The company has been authorised to develop CGD networks in six districts including Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Ramanathapuram, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. By December, they aimed to achieve around 10000 domestic registrations for PNG and 7 CNG stations in the region.

The Petroleum Explosives Safety Organisation had issued licence for the steel pipeline work in Ramanathapuram and after laying work, the land would be restored to its original condition after the groundwork.