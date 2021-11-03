Pipeline repair work to be taken up on Saturday

MADURAI

03 November 2021 18:23 IST

Water supply will be suspended to several areas for a day

Madurai Corporation will suspend water supply to several areas on Saturday to repair Vaigai drinking water scheme pipelines.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan said pipelines bringing treated water under the Second Vaigai Drinking Water Scheme had broken on the southern bank near Jayalalithaa bridge and near Sundararajapuram overhead tank.

They would be replaced on Saturday. Hence, water supply would be suspended to all places on the northern bank, Wards 6 to 9, Ward 27 and Wards 33 to 47 – Aruldosspuram, Thathaneri, Sellur, Meenakshipuram, Kulamangalam Road, Goripalayam, Race Course Colony, D.R.O. Colony, P and T Colony, Bibikulam, Narimedu, Pudur, Anna Nagar, K.K. Nagar, Mathichiyam, Karumbalai and surrounding areas.

On the southern bank, water supply would be suspended in Wards 19, 28, 63, 64, 77 and from 88 to 93 – H.M.S. Colony, Virattipathu, Ponmeni, Sammattipuram, Sundararajapuram, Jaihindpuram, TVS Nagar, Muthupatti, Alagappa Nagar, Keeraithurai, Villapuram and surrounding areas.

The Commissioner said water would be supplied to some wards through trucks.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has asked residents who have applied for building plan approval through Smart DCR software and whose applications have been returned for want of details to make use of the old software before November 30.