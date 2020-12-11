Madurai

Pipeline issue: MP inspects farmlands

Su. Venkatesan, MP, interacts with farmers at a village near Kottampatti in Madurai district on Friday.  

Madurai

Su. Venkatesan, Madurai MP, inspected farmlands at various villages near Kottampatti on Friday, where a section of farmers were opposing the laying of an underground gas pipeline by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The MP visited the villages based on petitions filed by the villagers against the gas pipeline. The project envisages laying of an underground pipeline to supply Liquefied Natural Gas from IOCL's terminal at Ennore to Bengaluru; and also to Thoothukudi via Madurai. In Madurai, the pipeline will be laid for 56 km across 26 villages in Melur and Madurai East blocks.

The IOCL has already laid a 680-km-long pipeline from Manali to Kappalur in Madurai. The officials have obtained Right of Use for these lands by paying compensation in 2005 and are planning to lay the new underground gas pipeline next to the existing pipeline.

The farmers complained to the MP that brokers and middlemen were involved while paying compensation to the farmers for laying the underground gas pipeline. Any final decision regarding the issue must be taken only at gram sabha meetings, the farmers said.

Mr. Venkatesan said steps will be taken to ensure that proper compensation was given to all farmers. He said that he received complaints from farmers that there were irregularities in paying compensation to the farmers. The MP also questioned the officials regarding the measures taken to create awareness among the farmers regarding the safety of laying the underground gas pipeline.

He said that he would talk to the district authorities and IOCL officials to settle the issue.

