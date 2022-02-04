Piped water to Madurai, the big issue in Cumbum valley

CUMBUM

04 February 2022 17:36 IST

Farmers fume that drinking water needs of a city was taking precedence over irrigation of an entire district

One of the important towns in Theni district, Cumbum is the gateway to Kerala and the prime shopping centre for fertilizers, seeds and agricultural implements for cardamom, pepper and hill crops grown in adjoining Idukki district which is heavily dependent on manpower and materials across the border.

A major grievance of people in Theni district is about Mullaperiyar Drinking Water Project which is aimed at taking water from Lower Camp on the foothills of western ghats to Madurai city. The ₹1,295.76-crore project, which comes under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, is aimed at providing an additional 125 MLD of water to the city through 37 overhead tanks.

Pipelines are being laid for 98 km - from Lower Camp to Pannaipatti in Dindigul district where a water treatment plant will come up and another 54-km-long pipeline to Madurai. Giant pipes are seen on the roadside from Andipatti to Seelayampatti near Chinnamanur. Theni district people ask why the water is conducted through pipes all the way to Madurai when it can be taken through rivers and can be used en route.

If the project fructifies, it will lead to desertification of the rich Cumbum Valley, they fear. Farmers’ organisations also staged a protest in Cumbum against devising an ‘additional’ water project for Madurai without hearing the views of farmers who stand to lose. Moreover, Madurai can always get more water through building a dam near Uthappanaickanur, or by increasing the storage of Vaigai dam through lifting the silt.

According to T. Pandi, a studio owner in Cumbum, in the absence of transparency, Theni district farmers are worried about their irrigation prospects, and suspect whether the ultimate beneficiaries will be corporates like soft drink majors and other water guzzlers and not Madurai residents.

Cumbum municipality with 33 wards has a few civic issues like health hazard posed by garbage mounds near ‘Captain’ ground, absence of street lights and high-mast lights on the dangerous bypass road junction near Nataraj marriage hall.

People who are disenchanted with T. T. Sivakumar of the AIADMK in the municipality affairs in the past might favour sitting MLA N. Ramakrishnan, the DMK district secretary of Theni South this time. Mr. Ramakrishnan is perceived to be people-friendly. It is also bolstered by the fact that the AIADMK could win only one of the four Assembly constituencies last year with party coordinator O. Panneerselvam being elected from Bodi.

Bucking the trend

Nearby, the 21-ward Gudalur, which was upgraded from a town panchayat to municipality in 2004, throws up surprise every time. The first chairman was from DMK. In the 2011 elections, R. Arunkumar was elected on a DMDK ticket but he defected to AIADMK soon. Now, there is even talk of BJP making inroads into this border town.