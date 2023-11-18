ADVERTISEMENT

PIOs failing to provide info within stipulated time will be fined under RTI Act, says Chief Information Commissioner

November 18, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Md. Shakeel Akhter, Chief Information Commissioner of the Tamil Nadu Information Commission, at a review meeting at the Collectorate in Madurai on Saturday.

 

“Public Information Officers failing to provide the information to the petitioner under the Right to Information Act (RTI) within the stipulated period could be slapped with a fine starting from ₹ 250 to ₹ 25,000,” said Md. Shakeel Akhter, Chief Information Commissioner of the Tamil Nadu Information Commission.  

Mr. Akhter while speaking at a review meeting with Public Information Officers from various departments at the Collector’s office on Saturday, said, it was the right of every citizen in the country to get the information on the public domain barring a few exceptions. So every officer responsible for providing the data should make sure the information reached the petitioner on time.  

He said, “The Act was amended to ensure transparency, monitor proper functioning, hold officials and employees accountable for their actions, of every public department in the country.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mentioning this, he asked the officials to reply to the petitioner with the required data and if the petitioner goes for an appeal, the respective officer should heed to their request.

“If the petition has reached a department by mistake, they should make sure the petition is forwarded to the department concerned within five days,” noted Mr. Akhter. 

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, and officials were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US