Pint-sized Gods and Goddesses do the rounds

May 01, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

Little Krishnas, Shivas, Meenakshis are the cynosure of all eyes when they precede the devotees drawing the chariot of Goddess Meenakshi.

Jyogith is just one-and-half-years, but he stands without fidgeting as his mother applies a deft layer of foundation to transform him into Lord Krishna. In an hour, this little munchkin is perched on his father’s shoulders, bare-chested, waving his little flute as the duo jostle in the milling crowd. He and his cousins, one dressed as Amman and the other as Jhansi Rani, are among hundreds of children who hop and skip in their finery before the chariot carrying Goddess Meenakshi down Masi Street. Some children wearing Bharatanatyam costume deftly dance their way among the surging mass, in nimble feets weighed down with heavy gunghroo, while others wearing traditional ‘pavadai-chattai’ do the ‘kolattam.’ These children dance to a music that suddenly rises and abruptly drowns in the clamour made by the spectators.

Sivaraj, Meenakshi temple priest, says, in the earlier days, there were troupes who would don the visage of Gods and Goddesses and dance before the Goddess Meenakshi. But as time passed they have disappeared and now it is the children who have taken on that role.

“For many families, having the children join in the procession is a way of doing a service to the Goddess,” he says.

Preparation for this event begins a month in advance. Earlier on, Pudumandapam would be a beehive of activity. Now, the scene has shifted to Kunnathur Chathiram where the buzz and hum of sewing machines resound as tailors hunched over bright sparkling clothes cut and stitch costumes for these little child-devotees. Some of these dresses, including various paraphernalia associated with the gods like the trident, the crown, are being sold for ₹2,000.

Charu, mother of 10-year-old Akshara, who was walking among the children dressed up as Amman, says she spent just ₹400 to make the dress from one of her saris. Lakshmi Priya, mother of Jyogith, pitches in to say that with so many YouTube channels sharing tips on making accessories such as crown, what one needs now is just the raw material.

“Making this took us about two days, but this painstaking work is just a little form of devotion to the Goddess,” they add as they follow their children to the roundabout at Vilakkuthoon where a wave of crowd awaits to have a glimpse of the Goddess.