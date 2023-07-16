Pinnacle Infotech comes to Madurai

July 16, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - MADURAI

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated Pinnacle Infotech’s Global Engineering Centre of Excellence in Madurai via video conference. Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, company founder and CEO Bimal Patwari and co-founder Sapna Patwari were present.

Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) had allotted 34.09 acre of land to Pinnacle Infotech Solutions at ELCOSEZ in Vadapalanji in Madurai. The first phase of the construction in a total built-up space of 1.8 lakh sq.ft was completed in 10 months with an investment of ₹120 crore and has recruited 950 candidates.

It has many facilities such as a world-class server room and data centre, a state-of-the-art training centre, a cafeteria, a landscaped garden with a natural canyon. Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has conferred Platinum rating to the facility.

While the first phase is operational, the foundation stone of Phase II was laid by Mr. Thiaga Rajan on Saturday. The second phase would become operational by August next year, with employment opportunities for another 2,000 candidates. The third phase is projected to be operational in 2025 and would accommodate 2,600 more employees. The Madurai campus would have a world-class Research and Development centre, auditorium, construction practices training centre, amphitheatre, and indoor and outdoor recreational spaces, including a playground and gymnasium.

IT Secretary J. Kumaragurubaran and Managing Director of ELCOT S. Aneesh Sekhar were present.

