Pink Park inaugurated in Thoothukudi; MP says womenfolk can benefit from skill based training

Published - October 25, 2024 08:21 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament K. Kanimozhi and Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan at the Pink Park in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The Pink Park for womenfolk is all set to give them a fillip, said Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi here on Friday.

Inaugurating the new facility established at a cost of ₹56 lakh in Tamil Salai, she said that it would give them an opportunity to learn new skills and help build economic empowerment. The skill-based training by experts would pave way for the women to start businesses on their own. It can be on a small scale or even a Startup, she said.

The Pink Park, an exclusive space for women, would be a safe place for them as they step out of their dwellings and spend productive time. It would be managed by all women team and will be open from 6 a.m. to 12 noon and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thoothukudi District Collector K. Elambahavath presided over the function. Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, SP Albert John, Mayor N. P. Jagan, NTPL Chief Executive Officer K. Anantha Ramanujam and among other officials participated.

The Corporation had built a few infrastructural facilities in the city with the help of public participation under the Namakku Naame Thittam. The contribution of ₹2.55 crore from the NTPL was commendable as it had helped in finishing the projects successfully in the public interest.

The MP also dedicated a waiting hall for the ‘padayatris’ at the Tiruchendur round-about where the devotees visiting the famous Tiruchendur Sri Subramanian Swamy Temple can spend some time safely. Similarly, a green park built at cost of ₹90 lakh was also opened at Grace Nagar.

