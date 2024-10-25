GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pink Park inaugurated in Thoothukudi; MP says womenfolk can benefit from skill based training

Published - October 25, 2024 08:21 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Parliament K. Kanimozhi and Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan at the Pink Park in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Member of Parliament K. Kanimozhi and Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan at the Pink Park in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The Pink Park for womenfolk is all set to give them a fillip, said Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi here on Friday.

Inaugurating the new facility established at a cost of ₹56 lakh in Tamil Salai, she said that it would give them an opportunity to learn new skills and help build economic empowerment. The skill-based training by experts would pave way for the women to start businesses on their own. It can be on a small scale or even a Startup, she said.

The Pink Park, an exclusive space for women, would be a safe place for them as they step out of their dwellings and spend productive time. It would be managed by all women team and will be open from 6 a.m. to 12 noon and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thoothukudi District Collector K. Elambahavath presided over the function. Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, SP Albert John, Mayor N. P. Jagan, NTPL Chief Executive Officer K. Anantha Ramanujam and among other officials participated.

The Corporation had built a few infrastructural facilities in the city with the help of public participation under the Namakku Naame Thittam. The contribution of ₹2.55 crore from the NTPL was commendable as it had helped in finishing the projects successfully in the public interest.

The MP also dedicated a waiting hall for the ‘padayatris’ at the Tiruchendur round-about where the devotees visiting the famous Tiruchendur Sri Subramanian Swamy Temple can spend some time safely. Similarly, a green park built at cost of ₹90 lakh was also opened at Grace Nagar.

Published - October 25, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.