ADVERTISEMENT

Pink October: Medical college creates awareness about breast cancer

October 13, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI:

The Hindu Bureau

Thoothukudi Government Medical College Dean G. Sivakumar addressing the gathering during the Breast Cancer Awareness programme on Friday | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

A breast cancer awareness programme was held at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College (TKMC) on Friday.

Presiding over the event, G. Sivakumar, Dean of TKMC, said October was designated as the “Pink Month” to create awareness among women about breast cancer. “The disease could be cured through early diagnosis,” Mr. Sivakumar said, adding, “Women should self-examine their breasts regularly to identify lumps.”

The Dean honoured breast cancer survivors, who shared their experiences and gave tips to identify the disease at the early stage. Nursing students at the institution had adorned the cancer ward with pink balloons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical Superintendent R. Padmanabhan, Deputy Superintendent P. Kumaran and Resident Medical Officer J. Silas Jayamani were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US