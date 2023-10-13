Pink October: Medical college creates awareness about breast cancer

October 13, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI:

A breast cancer awareness programme was held at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College (TKMC) on Friday.

Presiding over the event, G. Sivakumar, Dean of TKMC, said October was designated as the “Pink Month” to create awareness among women about breast cancer. “The disease could be cured through early diagnosis,” Mr. Sivakumar said, adding, “Women should self-examine their breasts regularly to identify lumps.”

The Dean honoured breast cancer survivors, who shared their experiences and gave tips to identify the disease at the early stage. Nursing students at the institution had adorned the cancer ward with pink balloons.

Medical Superintendent R. Padmanabhan, Deputy Superintendent P. Kumaran and Resident Medical Officer J. Silas Jayamani were present.

