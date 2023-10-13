HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pink October: Medical college creates awareness about breast cancer

October 13, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI:

The Hindu Bureau
Thoothukudi Government Medical College Dean G. Sivakumar addressing the gathering during the Breast Cancer Awareness programme on Friday

Thoothukudi Government Medical College Dean G. Sivakumar addressing the gathering during the Breast Cancer Awareness programme on Friday | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

A breast cancer awareness programme was held at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College (TKMC) on Friday.

Presiding over the event, G. Sivakumar, Dean of TKMC, said October was designated as the “Pink Month” to create awareness among women about breast cancer. “The disease could be cured through early diagnosis,” Mr. Sivakumar said, adding, “Women should self-examine their breasts regularly to identify lumps.”

The Dean honoured breast cancer survivors, who shared their experiences and gave tips to identify the disease at the early stage. Nursing students at the institution had adorned the cancer ward with pink balloons.

Medical Superintendent R. Padmanabhan, Deputy Superintendent P. Kumaran and Resident Medical Officer J. Silas Jayamani were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.