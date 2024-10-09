‘Pink October’ celebrated with breast cancer survivors at hospital

Doctors, medicos and nurses of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital observed ‘Pink October’ with breast cancer survivors on Wednesday.

Dean Revathi Balan led the celebration by cutting a cake. The doctors lauded their determined battle and win over the dreaded disease. They also released pink balloons in the air.

Dr. Revathi appealed to the women to come to TVMCH to get screened for cancer as early detection was the key to successful treatment against cancer.

Medical Superintendent Balasubramanian and Head, Department of Oncology, Arumugam were present.

