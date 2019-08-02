Pilot project to fight climate change to be implemented in two places

The Central government was implementing climate proofing of rain-fed watersheds in Virudhunagar and Salem districts as a pilot programme under National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change.

The programme would be implemented in Mangalam and Pattakulam Sallipatti watersheds with an objective of improving the people’s income and livelihood. Chairing a meeting here on Friday, Collector A. Sivagnanam said that man’s direct and indirect activities were leading to global warming and resulting in climate change. Climate change was threatening food security by reducing crop yield, erosion of coastal zones due to sea level rise and also natural disasters and extinction of species.

“Natural disasters between 2010 and 2015 caused a loss to the tune of ₹2.06 lakh crore in India. This is likely to go up and we need to fight it out,” he said.

Under the pilot project, the work would be implemented under five heads: Water resource management, soil management, crop management, livelihood support and micro enterprises management and climate proofing.

The Collector added that under water resource management plan, check dams would be constructed, ooranis deepened, and percolation ponds and recharge borewells set up.

Arid land development, usage of tank silt on farms, and usage of green leaf manure and organic manure were some of the soil management plans.

Under crop management, cultivation of crops and varieties that suit local climate, short duration crops, improved varieties, newer crops, and usage of modern plantation techniques would be promoted, he added.

Under climate proofing, efforts would be taken for afforestation in private and government land, cultivation of horticulture and coconut palms, planting saplings along roadside and production and usage of solar power, usage of biogas, setting up of pits for organic manure, epiculture, and promotion of hydroponics.

Farmers would be given subsidies for implementation of all these works, the Collector said.

District Revenue Officer K. Udhayakumar, Project Officer and Joint Director (Agriculture) P. Arunachalam, Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to Collector, Sankar K. Narayanan, Deputy Directors (Agriculture) V. Davamuni, R. Muthuraman, Assistant Director (Agriculture) M. Ramesh and Assistant Engineer (Agricultural Engineering) Rajagopal were present.

