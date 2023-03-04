Pilgrims return to Rameswaram from Katchatheevu festival

March 04, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Over 2600 pilgrims, including women and children, who had participated in the two-day St. Antony’s Church festival in Katchatheevu island, returned home safely in as many as 70 boats on Saturday.

Officials said that the pilgrims from various coastal districts of Tamil Nadu had been to the Katchatheevu on Friday, where the festival was conducted in a grand manner.

After witnessing the events overnight, the pilgrims returned home in the boats. On arrival, the passengers were screened by the Customs officials.

Speaking to reporters, some of the fishermen from Thangachimadam and Mandapam, who had been there, said that there were not much participants from Sri Lanka. Normally, the turnout would be huge. Probably, due to the economic crisis, people may have stayed back, they said.

A 65-year-old woman identified as Lourdu Ammal from Killiyoor in Kanniyakumari district, who had been to the festival, reportedly lost her 8-sovereigns of gold chain. The Neduntheevu police have received a complaint from the victim, an official said.