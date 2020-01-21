Pilgrims march towards Palani

Palani witnesses a steady flow of pilgrims for the Thaipoosam festival but some shortcomings should be set right immediately.

Every year, two to four lakh devotees visit the temple town during the festival period and the district administration takes lot of efforts such as provision of drinking water and toilets facilities apart from making elaborate security arrangements including CCTV network and watch towers.

But a major problem that haunts the town is encroachment of platforms. During the festival time, roadside shops come up all along pavements in the town. Even makeshift eateries are set up in a bid to cash in on the rush of pilgrims.

“The municipality should take steps to clear encroachments so that pilgrims can use pavements. It results in congestion of roads in the town. A bunch of traders descend on Palani to put up their wares. They should not be allowed or a separate space has to be earmarked for them to set up shops,” says A. Karuppiah, running a shop near the bus stand.

Besides, pilgrims travel in load vehicles. Though a number of special trains and buses are operated for their benefit, many pilgrims can be seen travelling on goods carrier and tempos. It poses a major threat to their safety.

Motorists say that the police should curb such dangerous travel as it may pave way for accidents.

Apart from giving reflector wrist bands to pilgrims, they should create awareness of dangers of travel in goods vehicles, they add.

Meanwhile, members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers, said that the District Differently-Abled Welfare Officer was not invited for the meeting chaired by the Collector on Monday when discussion regarding preparations for the festival was held.

“We have been submitting a representation to the district administration for many years that steps should be taken to address the needs of differently abled pilgrims. Every year, at least 10,000 disabled people visit the hill temple during the festival time.

Last year, the DDAWO was involved in the meeting. Wheel chairs and ramps were arranged for differently abled pilgrims to take a holy dip in Shanmuganadhi and at prakarams inside the temple,” says Bhagat Singh, district secretary of the association.

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi said the needs of differently abled pilgrims would be taken care of. “All facilities such as wheel-chairs inside and outside the temple complex, ramps at strategic locations and various other assistance will be made available for disabled pilgrims,” she said.