Pilgrims from southern districts stranded in Gaya

Virudhunagar

It was a 15-day pilgrimage to Haridwar and Rishikesh for 22 persons from different parts of southern districts. They were supposed to board the train for return journey when they got the message that their train had been cancelled.

Since then, these pilgrims, mostly aged people and a couple with two minor children, have been stranded in Gaya.

The pilgrims should thank their stars as the tour agent Ramar managed to ferry them back to Nagarathar Chathiram in Gaya from Varanasi in private vehicles. Otherwise, they would have now been deprived of a good roof, food and water facility.

It has been 15 days that the pilgrims from Tenkasi, Courtallam, Virudhunagar and Madurai have been accommodated in the Nagarathar choultry where they get good food and a safe shelter.

“The chathiram people have taken care of us very well. We get food for three times a day. We have been given a comfortable place to stay with water facility,” H. Sundarammal, 65, of Madurai told The Hindu over phone.

Immediately after their train got cancelled, the pilgrims managed to get the refund of ₹ 19,000 and paid ₹ 13,000 for two SUVs to reach Gaya.

“It was at this chathiram that the pilgrims had earlier stayed for two days during their Gaya leg. The tour operator knew that this was the safest place and we rushed in here,” the elderly woman said.

Meanwhile, a relative of one of the pilgrims alerted Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore and sought his intervention in bringing them back home.

When he contacted them, the MP came to know that the aged persons, who were on regular medicines for their chronic ailments like diabetes and blood pressure, had run out of medicines.

Mr. Tagore sought the help of Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav. In turn, his party men of Rashtriya Janata Dal visited the pilgrims at their place and distributed them medicines and masks.

“They have given their contact number and promised to extend any help required,” a grateful Ms. Sundarammal said.

Mr. Tagore has also drawn the attention of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take care of the pilgrims and make arrangement for their safe return.