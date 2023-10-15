Pilgrims from Madurai rescued several moments after getting stranded in gushing stream

October 15, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST

About 50 pilgrims from Madurai and Varushanadu, who traversed miles to offer prayers at the dargah in Athikoil near Koomapatti, were caught off guard in a flash flood on Saturday evening.

After offering prayers at the dargah, the pilgrims were preparing to head back home when they were cut off from the mainland due to a surge in the flow of a gushing stream near the dargah. They were stranded for several moments, unbale to cross the stream in full spate. Their attempts to reach out to Fire and Rescue Services went in vain due to poor mobile phone signal strength.

Later, the stranded pilgrims were rescued by a group of locals who tossed ropes over the stream once the water receded. By the time Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot, the pilgrims had safely waded across the stream.

