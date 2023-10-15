HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pilgrims from Madurai rescued several moments after getting stranded in gushing stream

October 15, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pilgrims wading through the flash flood by holding onto a rope near Koomapatti, Srivilliputtur, on Saturday evening.

Pilgrims wading through the flash flood by holding onto a rope near Koomapatti, Srivilliputtur, on Saturday evening. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

About 50 pilgrims from Madurai and Varushanadu, who traversed miles to offer prayers at the dargah in Athikoil near Koomapatti, were caught off guard in a flash flood on Saturday evening.

After offering prayers at the dargah, the pilgrims were preparing to head back home when they were cut off from the mainland due to a surge in the flow of a gushing stream near the dargah. They were stranded for several moments, unbale to cross the stream in full spate. Their attempts to reach out to Fire and Rescue Services went in vain due to poor mobile phone signal strength.

Later, the stranded pilgrims were rescued by a group of locals who tossed ropes over the stream once the water receded. By the time Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot, the pilgrims had safely waded across the stream.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.