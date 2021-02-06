PIL seeks more archaeological excavations

Madurai

06 February 2021 18:08 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the Centre and the State in a public interest litigation petition that sought direction to the authorities to carry out archaeological excavations in Thoppamadai, Karur district, and Keelasevalpatti, Sivaganga district. The petitioner claimed that cairn circles were identified in these places.

A Division Bench of Justices M. M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered notice in the petition filed by S. Ramesh Kumar of Sivaganga district. The petitioner claimed that cairn circles had been identified in Thoppamadai and Keelasevalpatti. Therefore authorities must carry out an archaeological excavation in these areas, he said.

