PIL plea wants PHC at Meenakshi temple

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought the setting up of a permanent primary health centre at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here.
A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and R. Hemalatha sought a response from the State and adjourned hearing in the case.
The petitioner, G. Manikandan of Sivaganga,
claimed that with several devotees visiting the temple on a regular basis there was a need to set up a PHC at the temple to cater to the medical needs of devotees and health emergencies.
