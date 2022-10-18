PIL plea to include Thirukkural in school curriculum with proper exposition

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought the response from the State government on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to include 108 Chapters/Adhigarams of Thirukkural (Arathupal and Porutpal) with proper exposition in the curriculum for students from Class VI to XII.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the State and sought the response on the petition filed by P. Ramkumar of Madurai. He said that the teachers should be instructed to teach 108 Chapters/Adhigarams of Thirukkural to the students from Class VI and XII.

The petitioner is a visually challenged lawyer, who had earlier filed the public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the State to bring out the Braille version of Thirukkural in Tamil and English. In his present petition, he said that the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) in 2016 had directed the authorities to include Thirukkural as part of the school syllabus.

Pursuant to the court order, in 2017, a government order was passed by the School Education Department to teach Thirukkural in schools. However, the court order was not properly implemented. He said that some chapters/adhigarams have been incorporated at the end of the Tamil books without the actual intention of incorporating the chapters for the benefit of the students.

Thirukkural was incorporated as texts without any explanation. Also, Thirukkural is not included for the annual examination. As a result the teachers are not paying attention to the 108 chapters/Adhigarams and teaching Thirukkural to the students. The petitioner said that he had made a representation to the authorities in this regard. But there was no proper response. The authorities should properly implement the 2016 court order and include Thirukkural in the curriculum for students from Class VI to XII with proper exposition.