PIL plea to implement pipeline project to bring surplus rainwater

November 14, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

An agriculturalist has filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Public Works Department to grant administrative sanction to implement a pipeline project to bring surplus rainwater from Kullappa Goundanpatti stream to Andipatti region for the benefit of farmers in Theni district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought response from the authorities on a petition filed by T. Rathinavel, a member of Tamilaga Malar Farmers Association, Andipatti, Theni district.

He said that Andipatti town panchayat union had 30 village panchayats and the majority of the people were dependent on agriculture for sustenance. Subsequent droughts and failure of monsoon had left waterbodies in the taluk bone dry. Now, the situation had become even worse as borewells had also run dry, forcing farmers and residents to depend on water tankers.

To resolve the issue of water scarcity, the association’ undertook an extensive survey and study over the past five years and prepared a feasibility report for a pipeline project to bring surplus rainwater from Kullappa Goundanpatti stream to Andipatti region through a 62-km pipeline to Ethakoil.

With the help of farmers and assistance from an engineer, they had done levelling and route for the project for a 47-km stretch from Kullappa Goundanpatti to Ganeshapuram. The stream is located at an elevation of 412 feet above sea level and Ganesapuram in Gandamanur is located at a height of 353 metres. The last point of the pipeline, Ethakoil, is located at 353 metres. Therefore, the water will flow naturally without any need to pump it anywhere en route. The water will finally reach Jambuliapuram kanmoi, the last of the water tanks in the system after which the supply channel rejoins the Vaigai river.

Through the project, a total of 21 PWD tanks apart from over 300 small ponds and ooranis are estimated to receive water. This will help recharge groundwater in over 150 villages under 30 panchayats in Andipatti block. A detailed report along with cost estimation had been sent to the Public Works Department for administrative sanction, the petitioner said. He sought a direction to the authorities to grant the administrative sanction for the implementation of the project.