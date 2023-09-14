PIL plea to ensure PMFBY scheme is implemented for whole year by extending insurance coverage

September 14, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre and the State to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities concerned to ensure that Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) crop insurance scheme was implemented in Tamil Nadu for the whole year by extending the insurance coverage.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy sought response from the authorities to the petition filed by V. Jeevakumar of Thanjavur district. He said that the scheme was aimed at supporting sustainable production in the agricultural sector by providing financial support to farmers, stabilising their income and encouraging the farmers to adopt innovative and modern agricultural practices.

The petitioner said that the premium paid by the farmers varied from 1.5 % to 5 % of sum insured or actuarial rate, depending upon the nature of the crop as well as for the period of insurance covered. The remaining amount of the premium would be equally shared by the Centre and the State.

The Centrally sponsored scheme covered the entire year for insurance coverage, both Kharif and Rabi. In Tamil Nadu, Kharif season was identified as Kuruvai and Rabi was identified as Thaladi. In Thanjavur district, during Kharif season, 1,32,000 acres were covered under the agricultural activities. In the Delta region, 3,50,000 acres had been cultivated under Kharif season and 13,00,000 acres during Rabi season, he said.

For the past three years, the insurance coverage of Kharif crops was not provided and the agriculturalists were put to untold misery. In many States, the insurance for Kharif was covered by the State and they were getting financial assistance from the Centre, he said.

He said that as per the scheme, the insurance coverage shall be for the whole year and banks were also directed to deduct the premium for the whole year. The objective of the scheme could be achieved only if insurance coverage was extended for the whole year, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that the crop insurance scheme was implemented in Tamil Nadu for the whole year by extending the insurance coverage.

