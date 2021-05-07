PIL plea to ensure food, water, sanitation to the needy

Madurai

07 May 2021 14:31 IST

A petitioner at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court said the elderly, homeless and those with disabilities were suffering due to the COVID-19 restrictions

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a response from the State in a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the government to take appropriate steps to ensure food, water and sanitation to senior citizens, homeless persons and persons with disabilities while the COVID-19 restrictions are on.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and B. Pugalendhi directed the State government to file a counter affidavit in the case. The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Muthukumar of Madurai. The petitioner said that the State government imposed restrictions in the wake of the rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic. But it was senior citizens, homeless people and the disabled who suffered due to the restrictions. Therefore, the State must take appropriate steps to ensure that food, water and sanitation were provided to the people. He said that he saw many people lying unconscious on the streets due to hunger.

