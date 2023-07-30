July 30, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the authorities on a public interest litigation petition that complained about stray dog menace in Paravai in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice to the authorities on a petition filed by N. Senthil Kumar of AIBEA Nagar in Paravai. He sought a direction to the authorities to take steps to curb stray dog menace.

The petitioner pointed out that in recent times there has been an increase in the number of cases of stray dogs attacking people. The residents could not move about freely in their locality. They were forced to avoid certain stretches and instead take alternative routes to reach their homes. He complained that there were as many as five dog bite cases reported on a single day, recently.

He said that he had sought information through an RTI application on the number of dog bites cases and as per the response by the Block Medical Officer of the Primary Health Centre in Sathyamoorthy Nagar in Samayanallur, a total of 2,245 dog bite cases were reported at the hospital in two years out of which 663 cases were from Paravai and 30 cases from the petitioner’s residential area.

Though a representation was made to the authorities in this regard, no appropriate action has been taken so far, he said. He sought a direction to the authorities to strictly enforce the licensing norms and initiate action against rearing of dogs without proper licence. Further, he sought a direction to the authorities to ensure periodical vaccination and curb stray dog menace. The hearing was adjourned by two weeks.