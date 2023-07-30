HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PIL plea to curb stray dog menace in Paravai

July 30, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the authorities on a public interest litigation petition that complained about stray dog menace in Paravai in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice to the authorities on a petition filed by N. Senthil Kumar of AIBEA Nagar in Paravai. He sought a direction to the authorities to take steps to curb stray dog menace.

The petitioner pointed out that in recent times there has been an increase in the number of cases of stray dogs attacking people. The residents could not move about freely in their locality. They were forced to avoid certain stretches and instead take alternative routes to reach their homes. He complained that there were as many as five dog bite cases reported on a single day, recently.

He said that he had sought information through an RTI application on the number of dog bites cases and as per the response by the Block Medical Officer of the Primary Health Centre in Sathyamoorthy Nagar in Samayanallur, a total of 2,245 dog bite cases were reported at the hospital in two years out of which 663 cases were from Paravai and 30 cases from the petitioner’s residential area.

Though a representation was made to the authorities in this regard, no appropriate action has been taken so far, he said. He sought a direction to the authorities to strictly enforce the licensing norms and initiate action against rearing of dogs without proper licence. Further, he sought a direction to the authorities to ensure periodical vaccination and curb stray dog menace. The hearing was adjourned by two weeks.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.