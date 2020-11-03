PIL plea to conduct gram sabha meetings

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday called for a response from the State in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the State government to find an alternative day to conduct the special gram sabha meetings that were cancelled last month.
A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi sought a response from the State in the PIL petition filed by advocate A. Arun Ayyanar from Madurai. The petitioner said that the government had cancelled the special gram sabha meetings due to COVID-19. The meetings could be conducted by adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines, he said.
Gram sabha was the fulcrum of the panchayat raj and village development. People used this forum to discuss local governance and development at village level. When the government could open Tasmac shops and allow public transport, arrangements could also be made to conduct the meetings, he said.
