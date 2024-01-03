GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PIL plea seeks removal of encroachment on library land

January 03, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a report from the State to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to remove encroachments on a government library premises in Thondi in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the authorities to file a report to the petition filed by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Thondi. The petitioner said that the library land was encroached upon. He sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachments.

The petitioner said that the library was used by the people in and around the region. However, the building had become old. He said that he had earlier filed a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to demolish the old building and construct a new one. Based on the direction of the court, the dilapidated building was demolished.

However, no steps were taken to construct a new building. Under these circumstances, the land was encroached upon. Steps should be taken to remove the encroachments, the petitioner said. The court was told that the library was currently functioning on a government school premises and a proposal has been made for construction of a new library building.

The court sought the report from the authorities. The court also sought a report with data on the proposals for libraries in the State and adjourned the hearing in the case till January 22.

