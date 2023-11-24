PIL plea seeks release of water for Mudukulathur, Kamudi and Kadaladi from Vaigai

November 24, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to file a counter affidavit on the public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to release water from Vaigai river to Mudukulathur, Kamudi and Kadaladi in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan sought response from the authorities on the petition filed by M. Prabhu of Mudukulathur. The petitioner said that Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts were dependent on Vaigai river for agriculture and other activities.

He said that there were more than 160 villages in the three taluks and most of them were dependent on agriculture. He said that he had earlier filed a petition before the High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to include the three taluks as ayacut areas so that they were entitled to get water from Vaigai river.

In 2021, the High Court directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Works Department (Irrigation) to consider the representation of the petitioner. However, the authorities have not considered the representation made, he said.

The petitioner complained that the authorities have said that there was no possibility for release of water to the three taluks. The residents of the three taluks were unable to carry out agricultural activities and they were also not getting sufficient water for drinking and other activities, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to release water from the Vaigai river for the three taluks in Ramanathapuram district. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.