PIL plea seeks rehabilitation of 700 families of Manjolai tea plantation workers

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought the State’s response to the public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to frame a scheme for rehabilitation of 700 families of Manjolai tea plantation workers in Tirunelveli district.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan and Justice G. R. Swaminathan sought response from the State on a petition filed by P. Amutha of Tirunelveli district. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till June 21.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the authorities to grant free house site pattas and construct houses for the 700 families under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam Scheme, on special consideration. Apart from this, the petitioner also sought a direction to the authorities to provide employment to the family members and provide free higher education to the children of the tea plantation workers to ensure their uninterrupted education.

The petitioner worked as a tea plantation worker at the Manjolai Tea Estate under the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (BBTC). A total of 8,374 acres of land was leased to the company for a period of 99 years by the Singampatti Zamin in 1929 and the 99 year lease period will be over in 2028. The area is now a reserve forest, she said.

Under these circumstances, the company has taken steps to vacate before the end of the lease period and notice was issued to the plantation workers to vacate the premises on or before August 7, 2024. The company has offered voluntary retirement to the workers as a one time settlement, the petitioner said.

The petitioner said that most of the workers don’t have land or a house. The workers have been living in Manjolai for at least four generations. The workers require immediate rehabilitation and resettlement. Alternative employment should be provided to them, she said and added that an ex-gratia subsidy amount of ₹10,000 per month should also be provided to each of the 700 families as a special consideration till an alternative employment was provided to them by the State government.

