PIL plea seeks permanent police protection to all schools and women’s colleges in State

In the wake of two recent incidents in Madurai where uncouth youth created ruckus in front of women’s colleges, a woman advocate has filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to provide permanent police protection to all schools and women’s colleges in the State.

In her petition, Advocate A. Victoria of Sivaganga district pointed out the two recent incidents. The first incident occurred on October 30, Thevar guru puja day, when a group of youngsters barged into the premises of Lady Doak College in a rash manner without permission and also assaulted the security guard.

In the second incident that occurred on November 3, the video of which went viral, a group of youngsters could be seen attacking a woman student’s father in front of Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women. At around 3.30 p.m. while the college girls were coming out of the college, a funeral procession was passing in front of the college entrance. Youngsters in an inebriated state were dancing and shouting even as the girls were leaving the college. The youngsters attacked the parent when he questioned them, the petitioner said. She sought a direction to the authorities to provide permanent police protection to all schools and women’s colleges in the State.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought a response from the authorities. During the hearing, the State submitted that adequate police protection was provided to the two colleges. The case was adjourned for further hearing.