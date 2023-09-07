PIL plea seeks interest for belated payment of Fair and Remunerative Price for crushed sugarcane

September 07, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to authorities on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking a direction to authorities to pay interest amount for belated payment of Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for crushed sugarcane.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy sought response from the authorities on the petition filed by Swamimalai Sundara Vimal Nathan of Thanjavur district. He sought the pay from 2017-2018 to 2022-2023 payable by sugar mills including cooperative sector, public sector and private sector operating at Thanjavur, Theni, Tiruchi, Sivaganga and Madurai districts as provided under Clause 3-A of the Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966.

He said that under the FRP system, the farmers are not required to wait till the end of the season or for any announcement of profits by sugar mills or the government. The system assures margins on account of profit and risk to farmers, irrespective of the fact whether sugar mills generate profit or not and is not dependent on the performance of any individual sugar mill.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Clause 3 of the Sugarcane (Control) Order the sugar mills are required to make cane payment within 14 days from the date of purchase of sugarcane. As per Clause 3-A, provided that if the sugar mills fail to make the payment for the sugarcane purchased within 14 days of the date of delivery, the sugar mills shall pay interest on the amount due at the rate of 15 % per annum for the period of such delay beyond 14 days, he said.

The petitioner said that he made a representation to the authorities to pay the interest amount for the belated payment of Fair and Remunerative Price of sugarcane payment for crushed sugarcane during sugar season from 2017-2018 to 2022-2023 with 15 % rate of interest to the sugar cultivating farmers as contemplated under the Sugarcane (Control) Order. However, no action had been initiated with regard to the representation made, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.