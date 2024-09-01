PIL plea seeks flyover between K.K. Nagar junction and Agriculture College and Research Institute

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to file a report on the feasibility to decongest Melur road. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to construct a flyover between the K.K. Nagar junction and the Agriculture College and Research Institute at Othakadai in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the authorities to file the report on the petition filed by advocate A. Arun Ramnath of Othakadai. The petitioner said that there were several establishments on both sides of Melur road and it had become a busy road. There was traffic congestion, he said.

He said that, earlier, reaching the High Court was easier. But, now it has become a task for advocates, court staff and the general public to travel along the stretch.

There were markets, bus stands, hotels, hospitals, shops, marriage halls and other establishments along the road. People also use the road to reach the National Highway. There was heavy traffic, particularly on the weekends and holidays, he said.

The petitioner said that similar to the elevated corridor on New Natham road, which had made travel easier and time saving, a flyover should be constructed between the K.K. Nagar junction and the Agriculture College and Research Institute at Othakadai to ease traffic congestion.

It was the duty of the government to provide roads and facilities to ensure smooth and safe travel, he said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till September 20.

