PIL plea seeks final report on Azhagankulam excavations

November 14, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a response from the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the State Archaeological Department to conduct further archaeological excavations in and around Azhagankulam in Ramanathapuram district and publish a final report on the excavations carried out at the site.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought response on a petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district. He said that Azhagankulam is situated on the east coast of Ramanathapuram district and three km away from the seashore. It is believed to be an important trade and port centre during the Sangam era. The significant findings of the excavation at the Azhagankulam excavation site are hundreds of potsherds, including Rouletted ware and Amphorae jar pieces. Pieces of Red ware with Tamil Brahmi script and other antiquities, including beads, perforated tiles and bricks, have been found.

Excavations have been carried out during 1980-1987, 1990-1991, 1993-1994, 1995-1996, 1997-1998, 2014-2015, and 2017. It reveals the trade connections between ancient Tamils and the mediterranean region. The carbon dating report of the artefacts excavated from Azhagankulam site dates back to 345 BC.

The excavators found about 13,000 antiquities in the excavation site. But the final report is yet to be filed for the excavation done. According to preliminary report filed in 1992, it was concluded that Azhagankulam revealed that the place was an important port along with Kaveripoompattinam and Korkai on the east coast and as busy as Arikamedu.

If the valuable antiquities and artefacts which have been unearthed from Azhagankulam are preserved and exhibited at any of the Government Museum, it would be useful for the general public, scholars and researchers to get to know more about Tamil history, he said.