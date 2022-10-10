PIL plea seeks disbursal of crop insurance compensation to farmers of Delta region and other southern districts

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to disburse crop insurance compensation to the farmers of the Delta region and the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the authorities on the petition filed by S. Sundara Vimal Nathan of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district. The petitioner is the District Secretary of the Thanjai Maavatta Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

He sought a direction to the authorities to disburse the crop insurance compensation amount with interest to the farmers of Cauvery delta region and southern districts of Tamil Nadu who have insured their crop under revamped Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) scheme for the year 2021- 2022 during the Special Season Paddy II, Kharif, Rabi (Samba and Thaladi) Season and Paddy III.

He said that as per the operational guidelines / regulation under the revamped Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) the compensation amount has to be disbursed by the authorities to the farmers for the loss of their crop yield. Till now, the percentage of crop loss has not been declared and there is no transparency on the side of the insurance companies. The petitioner said that he had made representations to the authorities in this regard. But, no positive action has been taken so far. The court adjourned the hearing by three weeks.