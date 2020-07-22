Madurai

PIL plea seeks COVID-19 aid

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the State government in a public interest litigation petition filed by a dress presser from Madurai who sought a direction to the State government to provide COVID-19 financial assistance to unregistered washermen/washerwomen and dress pressers .

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam ordered notice to the State government. The PIL petition, filed by K.P. Manikandan from Madurai, said the COVID-19 relief measures should be extended to unregistered washermen/washerwomen and dress pressers, as they were finding it hard to make ends meet. The case was adjourned till August 7.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2020 5:54:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/pil-plea-seeks-covid-19-aid/article32162562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY