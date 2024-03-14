PIL plea seeks action against unauthorised constructions at Tirunelveli Junction Bus Stand

March 14, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Alleging unauthorised constructions at Tirunelveli Junction Bus Stand, a public interest litigation petition was filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to authorities to take appropriate action.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar ordered notice to the authorities concerned on the petition filed by S. Ferdin Rayan of Palayamkottai.

The petitioner said a proposal was made in 2018 for the redevelopment of the bus stand stand. Around ₹80 crore was spent on the redevelopment works which, however, were carried out without proper approval from the departments concerned. And the project had been inaugurated, he said.

The petitioner alleged that building plan approval and no objection certificates from the Fire and Rescue Services Department and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board were not obtained by Tirunelveli Corporation.

During the unprecedented floods in December last year, water stagnated at the bus stand to a height of at least 10 feet. The rules had been violated, the petitioner said. The hearing in the case was adjourned by four weeks.