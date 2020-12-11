PIL plea for fire station near Meenakshi temple

The State government informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday that the renovation work of Veera Vasantha Rayar Mandapam in Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple had been approved and granite stones from Namakkal would be sent for the restoration work. The mandapam was heavily damaged in the 2018 temple fire.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by N. Abdul Rahman Jalal of Madurai who sought a direction to the State to construct a permanent building to house a fire station in the vicinity of the temple and to renovate the Veera Vasantha Rayar Mandapam.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi was informed by the State that ₹1.17 crore was allotted for a fire station. The building identified for the station was occupied by the Agriculture Department which will soon be moved to a building in Nagamalai Pudukottai. The case was adjourned till December 18.