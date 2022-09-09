PIL plea for Braille version of Tirukkural

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 09, 2022 22:25 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response of the State government on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the government to bring out the Braille version of Tirukkural in Tamil and English.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought the response on the petition filed in 2018 by P. Ramkumar of Madurai who is visually challenged. The case was adjourned by two weeks.

The State submitted that the Indian Association for the Blind in Madurai had brought out Tirukkural in Braille and it was available at a concessional rate. However, the court wanted to know if the State would take steps to bring out the Braille version of Tirukkural free of cost.

