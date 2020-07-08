PIL plea for assistance to legal heirs of victims of caste atrocities

08 July 2020 20:38 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State to file an additional counter affidavit in a public interest litigation petition filed in 2017 that sought a direction to the State government to provide employment, agricultural land, pension or house to the legal heirs of the victims of caste atrocities.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the State government to file the counter and adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.

The PIL petition was filed by N. Dhanapal from Madurai who sought the relief for the legal heirs of the victims, under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Apart from this, the petitioner also sought a direction to the Central and State governments to bear the educational expenses of the children of the victims till their graduation.