PIL plea complains about poor condition of roads in Madurai

January 05, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to Madurai district administration and Madurai Corporation on a public interest litigation petition that complained about the poor condition of roads in Madurai city and water stagnation.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought response from the authorities concerned to a petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai. The petitioner said that the roads in all 100 wards of Madurai Corporation were in a poor condition.

The petitioner said that in the last one year, the areas had been dug up for installing underground drainage systems, leaving the roads unmotorable. Water stagnation on these roads had caused hardship to the people, he said.

He said that the people, office-goers, school and college students were affected by the poor condition of the roads. Also, the accident rate had gone up due to the poor condition of the roads and water stagnation. People find it difficult to walk on these roads, he said.

The residents had complained to the authorities in this regard. However, no action had been taken so far by the authorities. The water stagnation had not been cleared in many wards, he said.

He said that several representations were made to the Collector and the Corporation Commissioner. However, no action was taken by the officials. It was the bounden duty of the government to provide basic amenities to the people in a proper manner, he said.

The petitioner said that he had also made a representation in this regard. However, no action was taken. He sought a direction to the authorities concerned to lay proper roads on a war footing and ensure that there was no water stagnation. The court adjourned the hearing by four weeks.