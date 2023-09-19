HamberMenu
PIL plea complains about lack of basic amenities in village

September 19, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to Ramanathapuram district administration on a public interest litigation petition complaining about lack of basic amenities in Oriyur Thittai village in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy sought a report from the authorities on the petition filed by D. Arulvedamanickam of Oriyur Thittai village in Thiruvadanai. The petitioner said that more than 200 Scheduled Caste families were residing in the village.

He complained that the village lacked basic amenities. There were no proper roads, drinking water facilities, street lights and even a proper burial ground. A nearby waterbody meant for preserving water had been left without proper maintenance for years. Also, it was encroached upon, the petitioner said.

He said that due to lack of proper drinking water facilities, they had to get water through the private water tankers twice a week. The petitioner also complained about the lack of school facilities in the village.

He said that the residents regularly paid tax. However, their condition has not improved due to the lack of basic amenities in the village. The petitioner said that the residents had made a representation to the authorities. No action was taken.

As no appropriate action was taken, several representations were made to the authorities seeking the redressal of grievances. However, no action had been taken so far, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to provide basic amenities such as proper roads, drinking water facilities, street lights, proper burial ground and renovation of the waterbody in the village.

