PIL plea challenges e-pass system

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the State government on a public interest litigation petition that challenged the Government Order making e-pass mandatory for people from outside the State to enter Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam ordered notice to the State on the PIL petition filed by advocate S.P. Hariharasudhan from Theni.

In his petition, Mr. Hariharasudhan said as per the guidelines issued by the Centre for unlock 4.0 relaxations, it was specifically mentioned that States must not restrict inter and intra-State movements and no separate permission was required for such movements.

However, Tamil Nadu had made e-pass mandatory for people coming from other States and this was arbitrary, he said, and sought quashing of the order.

He pointed out that the main purpose of introducing e-pass was to regulate travel during the curfew. Continuing it after allowing free movement was creating chaos among the public, he said. The case was adjourned till October 14.