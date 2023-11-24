PIL plea alleges involvement of Executive Officer of Town Panchayat in misappropriation of funds

November 24, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that alleged that the Executive Officer of the Authoor town panchayat at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district was involved in misappropriation of funds.

A Division Bench of the Justices S. M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan observed that the allegations raised seem to be serious in nature and directed the authorities to file a counter affidavit to the petition filed by N. Sudalai of Tiruchendur.

The petitioner alleged that the Executive Officer of the town panchayat was involved in misappropriation of funds allocated for the Authoor town panchayat. False account details and bills were prepared. Also, false attendance with respect to town panchayat workers were being marked, he alleged.

The petitioner said that if 12 workers alone were present for work, attendance entry for 20 workers were being marked and the funds were misappropriated. A sum of ₹1.89 lakh was swindled. Similarly, ₹5 lakh was misappropriated in the name of purchasing electronic items. When the details about the bills were sought, the relevant records were not produced.

A representation was made to the authorities in this regard. However, no action was taken and the misappropriation of funds was continuing, he alleged. The petitioner said that it was the duty of Thoothukudi Collector to conduct an inquiry. He sought a direction to the authorities to take appropriate action against the Executive Officer for misappropriation of funds. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.