PIL plea alleges illegal sand quarrying

Yet another public interest litigation petition on illegal sand quarrying has been filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The petition complained of illegal extraction of sand from the Vaigai river at Thirupuvanam in Sivaganga district.

The petitioner, U. Seetha of Thirupuvanam, complained that continuous sand quarrying in the region had led to depletion in the groundwater level in the area.

This also affected the agricultural activities and people were suffering from shortage of drinking water, she said.

Prior to 1994, agricultural lands in the area were spread over 10,000 acres. But, now it has reduced to 3,000 acres. Agricultural lands were turning into barren lands. Despite representations sent in this regard, the authorities concerned have not initiated action against the illegal sand quarrying, the petitioner said.

Taking up the public interest litigation petition for hearing, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the Sivaganga district authorities to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the hearing in the case.