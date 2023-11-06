PIL Plea against upcoming solar cell and module manufacturing facility

November 06, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MADURAI

After it was alleged that prior environmental clearance was not obtained, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday restrained TP Solar from commencing production at its upcoming solar cell and module manufacturing facility at Gangaikondan village in Tirunelveli district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel took into account that the construction of the facility was under way and directed that the production should not commence. The court passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by S. P. Muthuraman of Tirunelveli district.

The petitioner said that TP Solar on the basis of the orders given by the authorities concerned, commenced construction activities and the facility was nearing completion, he said.

However, one of the mandatory requirements, obtaining prior environmental clearance was not obtained by them, he said.

In the present case, prior environmental clearance had not been obtained and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board without considering the same, had granted consent to establish the facility, the petitioner complained. He said that the orders passed by the authorities were liable to be quashed.

He sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that all the mandatory procedures set out in the Environment Impact Assessment Notification were complied with for establishing the facility. The court ordered notice to the authorities and adjourned the hearing in the case till November 24.