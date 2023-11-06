HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PIL Plea against upcoming solar cell and module manufacturing facility

November 06, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

After it was alleged that prior environmental clearance was not obtained, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday restrained TP Solar from commencing production at its upcoming solar cell and module manufacturing facility at Gangaikondan village in Tirunelveli district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel took into account that the construction of the facility was under way and directed that the production should not commence. The court passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by S. P. Muthuraman of Tirunelveli district.

The petitioner said that TP Solar on the basis of the orders given by the authorities concerned, commenced construction activities and the facility was nearing completion, he said.

However, one of the mandatory requirements, obtaining prior environmental clearance was not obtained by them, he said.

In the present case, prior environmental clearance had not been obtained and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board without considering the same, had granted consent to establish the facility, the petitioner complained. He said that the orders passed by the authorities were liable to be quashed.

He sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that all the mandatory procedures set out in the Environment Impact Assessment Notification were complied with for establishing the facility. The court ordered notice to the authorities and adjourned the hearing in the case till November 24.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.